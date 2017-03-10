Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys; Fardon included

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of the remaining United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.

This affects 46 chief federal prosecutors, including Zachary Fardon, who represents the Chicago area.

The Chicago office isn’t commenting yet.

In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions.

The department said many federal prosecutors appointed in the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers.

There are 93 U.S. Attorney posts.

Office of Public Affairs Director Sarah Isgur Flores released a statement saying:

As was the case in prior transitions, many of the United States Attorneys nominated by the previous administration already have left the Department of Justice. The Attorney General has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. Attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition. Until the new U.S. Attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. Attorney’s Offices will continue the great work of the Department in investigating, prosecuting, and deterring the most violent offenders.