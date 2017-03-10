A Cold St Pat’s Weekend
-
Snowy and cold weekend ahead
-
Cold through the weekend with a chance of snow
-
Cold weekend but then a warm up
-
Cold with snow expected this weekend
-
Cold air dominates the weekend
-
-
Mild weekend gives way to wet, cold start of the new year
-
Cold weekend to be followed by mild week and a warm up
-
Mild holiday weekend followed by cold weather’s return
-
7-day forecast: Cold week, formidable snow possible next weekend
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for the weekend
-
-
Cold … and getting colder
-
‘Fairly significant snow event’ expected this weekend
-
Cold weather returns