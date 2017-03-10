2 killed, 4 wounded after gas station shooting in Washington Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two men were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting inside a gas station on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday inside the GoLo gas station near 51st and Indiana in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Sources say the shooter or shooters ran out of a car, opened the front doors and started shooting into the vestibule of the gas station.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other men were transported to Stroger Hospital as well.

A man whose age was not immediately available was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 25-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the legs and grazed in the head.

A 64-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

No word on a motive for the shooting and no one is in custody.

Police are trying to determine if this shooting was gang-related.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.