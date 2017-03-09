× Notorious B.I.G. remembered 20 years after death

NEW YORK — The Notorious B.I.G. is being remembered by collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs and his wife, Faith Evans, 20 years after the rapper’s killing.

Combs asked social media users to salute the rapper also known as Biggie Smalls by rapping their favorite Biggie verse and posting video on social media. He put up a somber video message himself saying, “time heals all wounds, but this one ain’t healed yet.”

20 years ago today we lost the greatest rapper of all time, The Notorious B.I.G. #WeMissYouBIG pic.twitter.com/00ZEnOe8Vq — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) March 9, 2017

In an appearance on the syndicated “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show Thursday, Evans said she hasn’t been able to find closure and “live with the great memories of Big that we have.”

B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. He was 24. The case remains unsolved.

Other celebrities tweeted their tributes to him:

Why so many Biggie references in Hamilton? Because as a storyteller, he's unmatched. He set the bar: we're all reaching for it. #RIPBig — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 9, 2017

The Notorious B.I.G's wit and skills are timeless, just ask @rickyrozay! Share your love for #Biggie w/ us using #BIGGIE20! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/iFx36EEwoy — BET (@BET) March 9, 2017

A tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. by @AllanaVerde. pic.twitter.com/pV9yX7kKz5 — MIKILL PANE (@MikillPane) March 9, 2017