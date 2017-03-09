New mom’s ring goes missing after trip to laundromat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Joliet mother is hoping social media will help her find a missing family heirloom.

Her wedding ring was lost after an emergency C-Section.

One month ago, Megan Gerovac went to the hospital to give birth to her son Finn. Emergency surgery was required so she took off her wedding ring and gave it to her husband Steve. He put it in his pocket then later went home and changed clothes. He returned to the hospital hours later.

And that’s when some family members came over and, in an act of kindness, decided to do the Gerovac’s laundry. The took the laundry to thePlainfield Soap Opera Laundromat in the Plainfield Plaza on Route 59.

Unbeknownst to them, the ring was still in Steve’s pants pocket.

After the laundry was done, the ring came up missing and while they have searched the family cannot fine it.

The ring has tremendous sentimental value it was given to Steve by his mom and Megan has worn it since.

The couple, who, in addition to Finn, have five other sons, posted to social media in hopes someone has found the ring.