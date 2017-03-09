× Mindfulness in the classroom

A divided country, social media, too much to do, not enough time. It can all make you feel like you’re losing your mind. Yet, some people just know how to roll with life’s punches. WGN-TV’s Gaynor Hall introduces us to someone who is taking education to a new level through mindfulness. And she’s preparing young women for the future, by focusing on the present.

And mindfulness is starting to catch on. The group "Still Choosing Chicago" is raising money for a summer camp to teach mindfulness and yoga to young people, to help them deal with the stress of poverty and violence. To learn even more, including Dr. Mason recommended videos on how to get started, click the links below. And please feel free to share this story with those who could use four minutes of peace.

Producer Pam Grimes and Photojournalist Mike D'Angelo contributed to this report.

