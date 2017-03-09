× Historical winter dates without snow?

Dear Tom,

In the entire history of Chicago weather, have there ever been any dates in the months of December, January and February where there has been no measurable snow?

—Jon Kartman, Mundelein

Dear Jon,

There has not. We had Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski check the record book and he noted that the closest to a Chicago winter day without measurable snow is Leap Day February 29, which has recorded a measurable snow only four times since the advent of the city’s snow climatology in the winter of 1884-85. Dates with minimum measurable snow events out of the 133 possible occurrences each month are December 2,3,6 and 7 with 20;January 10, also with 20; and February 27, with 22. In contrast, dates with the highest incidence of measurable snow each winter month are December 25 with 42, January 13 with 46 and February 6 with 43.