Gang boss sentencing today for 2015 shooting

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors will play graphic video of a gang shooting today as a prominent Chicago gang leader is sentenced to what could be 10 years in prison.

Thaddeus Jimenez previously spent 16 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit.

He was awarded $25 million in damages, and spent most of the money putting his gang back together.

Police caught him in 2015 on the Northwest Side after he shot a former gang member in both legs while an associate recorded and posted the shooting.