FeedonThis: Saying goodbye to Jay

CHICAGO - Some were happy. Others were very happy. Some were downright mean.

That's what happens when you mention Jay Cutler around a passionate group of Bears' fans.

Hence the release of the quarterback after eight years in Chicago has created a lot of social media buzz over the past few hours.

Josh Frydman and Andy Masur recapped some of that reaction on that move and others around the NFL on Thursday's Sports Feed.

Andy and Josh also shared some of their own thoughts about the end of the Cutler era in Chicago.

As baseball guys at heart, Josh and Andy couldn't miss any opportunity to talk some Cubs and White Sox even on the busy football day.

The guys discussed the fifth starters for the Cubs and White Sox along with some new contracts handed out by the North Siders in the video above.