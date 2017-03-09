Colin Hay Performs “A Thousand Million Reasons”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colin Hay Plays at Thalia Hall this Friday, March 10! For more info: www.colinhay.com

Colin Hay's FIERCE MERCY is an epic, cinematic step forward from the singer-songwriter, most beloved for his intimate, confessional live shows but most widely known for being an influential and celebrated frontman. The range of artists who have chosen to cite him as a muse or who have found themselves on stage with him in the past year spans the genre landscape from heavy metal, to Americana, to Cuban rhythms and beyond. His inclusion as a playlist favorite from the likes of Metallica to The Lumineers reflects his continuing relevance and broad appeal.