× Chicago woman kills boyfriend by forcing him to drink bleach: police

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old woman is charged with killing her boyfriend by forcing him to drink bleach.

Chicago police say Yasmine Elder got in a fight with Darrius Ellis while sitting in a van in the 6500 block of South Bishop early Monday morning.

Investigators believe she forced him on to his back and then poured bleach down his throat.

Police found his body in the street a few hours later.

Elder is charged with first degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.