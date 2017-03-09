× Chance The Rapper names CPS schools receiving $10K

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper announced on Twitter today the Chicago Public Schools that would receive checks as part of his donation plan.

Each of these CPS school will get $10,000 from Chance’s non-profit Social Works Chicago.

THE FOLLOWING CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL BE RECIEVING A CHECK FROM @SocialWorks_Chi For $10,000… — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 9, 2017

The schools are:

Charles Carroll Elementary

Clemente High School

Fenger High School

Hirsch High School

Juarez High School

Mahalia Jackson Elementary

Nathan S. Davis Elementary

Orr High School

Robeson High School

Earlier this week, Chance announced he is donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools to support arts and enrichment programming. He made that announcement Oliver S. Westcott Elementary, which is also receiving $10,000.

These $10,000 grants are in addition to this $1 million.

The million dollar gift comes just three days after three-time Grammy winner and product of CPS left a meeting with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner. Chance met with the governor to to discuss school funding and was not thrilled with what he heard.

“The governor gave me a lot of vague answers in our meeting and called me over the weekend. Our talks were unsuccessful,” Chance said.

The one million dollars is not meant to cure the $215 million CPS funding shortfall, but to call attention to the political feud in Springfield and how it affects communities.

To donate or learn more about Chance’s fundraising efforts, you can go to socialworkschi.org.