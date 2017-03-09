Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Anaheim

* Anaheim defeated Nashville, 4-3, in a shootout at Honda Center on Tuesday night, and has now alternated losses and wins in each of its last 12 tilts (LWLWLWLWLWLW). The Ducks are 3-2 (.600) in shootouts this season – tied for ninth best in the league. * Chicago beat Nashville, 5-3, at Bridgestone Arena in its last skate Saturday night, and enters tonight riding its second seven-game win streak of the season. The Blackhawks are 12-1-0 (.923) in their last 13 games – best of any team in the league since the beginning of February.

* The Blackhawks beat the Ducks, 3-2, in these clubs’ first match of the season on November 25 at Honda Center. Dating to November 2014, Chicago is 5-0-1 in its last six regular-season games vs. Anaheim overall.

* Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and two helpers Tuesday night, earning first-star honors, and giving him six points (1g, 5a) during his current three-game scoring streak. Getzlaf has just two points (1g, 1a) in his last eight regular-season skates against the Blackhawks.

* Patrick Kane lit the lamp twice last Saturday night, giving him nine goals in his last five games, and a league-high 14 markers since the beginning of February. Including a goal and an assist in these clubs’ first game of the season, Kane has 10 points (5g, 5a) during his current six-game regular-season scoring streak vs. the Ducks.

* Anaheim snapped its franchise record nine-game drought without a power-play goal Tuesday night. The Ducks have clicked on just 5.3 percent of their chances with the man-advantage since the beginning of February – worst in the NHL.