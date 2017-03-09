× Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner call off divorce, for now

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are back from the brink of divorce, sources tell PEOPLE.

The couple, who have been married for 10 years, separated in June of 2015. Garner has put a hold on filing for divorce, a source says.

According to the source, the decision was made by both Affleck and Garner, “there is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

After the separation, Affleck and Garner, who have three kids together, remained close, co-parenting their children and going on trips together. Affleck also continues to live at the family property. A day after the Oscars they hosted a small gathering at their Los Angeles home to celebrate their son Samuel’s 5th birthday, along with daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8. “The girls had wrapped presents for Sam, including superhero toys. They had a cake. Everyone seemed happy,” says a source.

While the divorce has been called off for now, the couple is not necessarily back together, they continue to work on their marriage.

“They want to keep the family together,” the source close to the couple says.