Bears will release quarterback Jay Cutler: Report

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 31: Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on October 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 31: Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on October 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
LAKE FOREST – After eight years, the era of Jay Cutler behind center in Chicago has come to an end.
Per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears will release the quarterback on Thursday at his request.
The Bears have yet to confirm the move.
Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story