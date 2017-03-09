× Bears will release quarterback Jay Cutler: Report

LAKE FOREST – After eight years, the era of Jay Cutler behind center in Chicago has come to an end.

Per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears will release the quarterback on Thursday at his request.

Bears are releasing QB Jay Cutler, per sources. Cutler asked for and was granted his release this morning. Now a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

The Bears have yet to confirm the move.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story