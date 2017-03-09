× Bears to sign quarterback Mike Glennon: Reports

LAKE FOREST – It looks as if the Bears have found their quarterback for at least the start of the 2017 season.

After a few days of rumors and free agent period for the NFL close to opening, multiple reports have the Bears coming to an agreement with former Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal will be for three years and included $19 million in guaranteed money.

When Mike Glennon signs with Bears, as expected, it will be a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $19 million guaranteed, per sources — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Glennon figures to sign the contract when the free agent period opens at 3 PM on Thursday afternoon. Right now he appears to be the leading candidate to start for the Bears with Jay Cutler likely to be released and last year’s backup Brian Hoyer heading to the 49ers.

Drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round out of NC State in 2013, Glennon has played in 21 games over four seasons with Buccaneers. His most productive time was in 2013 and 2014 when he started 18 games, including 13 in his rookie season where he threw for 2,608 yards and 19 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

Glennon lost his starting spot to Josh McCown in 2014 when new head coach Lovie Smith took over as he started just five games that season. He served as the backup to first overall pick Jameis Winston in 2015 and never took a snap in a game.

Last year Glennon appeared in two games, including the one against the Bears in November, completing 10-of-11 passes for 75 yards.