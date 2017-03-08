× What you need to know about the mumps

A handful cases of mumps have been confirmed in the Chicago area prompting concerns and questions.

Babies routinely get the Measles, Mumps, Rubella Vaccine all rolled into one.

The inoculations virtually wiped out cases of mumps.

But the recent surge across the country has doctors concerned.

The contagious viral infection causes fever and facial swelling as salivary glands get inflamed. People are tired and achy but most recover.

“The signs and symptoms of mumps are really that hallmark swelling of the jaw the carotid gland here,” said Tiffany Wiksten, Rush University’s Infection Preventionist. “Fever, headaches, muscle, aches.”

There is no medication to combat the virus that causes mumps, so a vaccine – which must be administered in two doses to be effective, 12-15 months, then again at 4-6 years causes the body to build up immunity to avoid illness.

“Persons who are vaccinated up to 10 percent of people who are vaccinated are still susceptible to acquire the mumps infection, usually less severe,” Wiksten said.

The vaccine was first introduced in 1967. Since that time there was a 99-percent reduction in cases. But experts concede, outbreaks can occur, even in highly vaccinated communities since the vaccine is only about 88 percent effective.

That’s why it is so important to take matters into your own hands.

“It’s a virus that’s shed from the respiratory tract and oral tract,” Wiksten said. “So lots of hand washing, cover those sneezes and coughs because we can be transmitting mumps throught our cough sneezes and talking. And also make sure we’re cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, countertops, tables, toys, not sharing utensils with people.”

The time of efficacy for the vaccine is in question. Doctors do know immunity wanes. Therefore for college students and adults, a booster vaccine is recommended. And all pregnant women should get the shot.

It can take up to 25 days to exhibit symptoms after exposure, so it is extremely difficult to track the source of an outbreak. Although doctors believe across the country the trend toward not vaccinating is allowing diseases like mumps and even polio to re-emerge.