× WGN MORNING NEWS TO HOST LIVE ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION ON FRIDAY, MARCH 17!

CHICAGO, March 8, 2017 – WGN Morning News throws its annual St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday, March 17 from 6am-10am. Join Ana Belaval, Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards and, in what’s become a very special tradition, the “Lord of the Limerick” (Mike Toomey). Watch at home or join the fun at 155 Bourbon Street, 3359 West 115th Street in Merrionette Park.

There will be a FREE breakfast buffet from 6:30- 9:30am, as well as green beer and other specials.

Here are a few of the fun festivities: South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen, Brother Rice/Mother McAuley Marching Band, Mother McAuley A Cappella Choir, St. Pat’s photo booth, go carts, face painters, Smarty Pants – balloons, jugglers, Chicago White Sox, Mr. Bubbles, The Jesse White Tumblers, The Reaper, Irish dancers and, of course, bagpipers!

This year’s party is sponsored by Mancari’s Oak Lawn and the U.S. Open Golf Championship – coming to Erin Hills, Wisconsin on June 12-18. Go to USGA.org/Tickets for more info. Special thanks to 155 Bourbon Street for their amazing venue.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station, and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com