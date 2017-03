CHICAGO — CTA Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Jefferson Park and California after a person was reportedly struck.

Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Jefferson Park and California due to a medical emergency on the tracks — cta (@cta) March 8, 2017

The incident happened at the Addison station in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood just before 12 p.m. Wednesday.

A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and identity is unknown at this time.

Shuttle buses are operating, according to CTA.

Blue Line disruption Jeff Pk–California continues from medical emergency on the tracks; shuttle buses available. https://t.co/mUaHcxb79p — cta (@cta) March 8, 2017

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.