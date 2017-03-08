Lunchbreak: Reuben sandwich and Guinness cake and shake, prepared by chef Bob Broskey

Executive Chef Bob Broskey and Billy Lawless

Beacon Tavern

405 N. Wabash Avenue

Chicago

(312) 955-4226

beacontavern.com/

The Gage

24 S. Michigan Avenue

Chicago

(312) 372-4243

thegagechicago.com

Reuben

Ingredients:

1/2 lb corned beef sliced in 1/2 inch slices

1/3 cup sauerkraut

3 Tbs Russian dressing

2 slices of Swiss cheese

2 slices of marble rye bread, toasted (Toasted)

Corned Beef

1 (4 to 5 pound) beef brisket, trimmed

2 quarts water

1 cup kosher salt

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 Tablespoons TCM (pink curing salt)

1 cinnamon stick, broken into several pieces

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

8 whole cloves

8 whole allspice berries

12 whole juniper berries

2 bay leaves, crumbled

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

2 pounds ice

1 small onion, quartered

1 large carrot, coarsely chopped

1 stalk celery, coarsely chopped

Directions:

Place the water into a large 6 to 8-quart stockpot along with salt, sugar, TCM, cinnamon stick, mustard seeds, peppercorns, cloves, allspice, juniper berries, bay leaves and ginger. Cook over high heat until the salt and sugar have dissolved. Remove from heat and add ice. Stir until the ice has melted. If necessary, place the brine in the refrigerator until it reaches a temperature of 45 degrees F. Once it has cooled, place the brisket in a 2-gallon zip top bag and add the brine. Seal and lay flat inside a container, cover and place in the refrigerator for 10 days. Check daily to make sure the beef is completely submerged and stir the brine. After 10 days, remove from the brine and rinse well under cool water. Place the brisket into a pot just large enough to hold the meat, add the onion, carrot and celery and cover with water by 1-inch. Set over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover and gently simmer for 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until the meat is fork tender. Remove from the pot and thinly slice across the grain.

Sauerkraut

Ingredients:

2 lbs. green cabbage, shredded

2 gallons of water

1 1/4 cup of salt

1 bottle white wine

4 cloves

2 bay leaves

4 allspice berries

12 cloves of black pepper

Directions:

Place mixture into a container and cover with cheesecloth. Leave in a cool dry place for 7 days until proper fermentation has occurred. Drain out the excess water and braise the cabbage in the rest of the ingredients for 45 minutes. Once cool, remove all of the spices and reserve for service.

Russian Dressing

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cornichons, quartered and diced

1/4 cup shallot, Minced

1/4 cup capers

2 Tbs garlic, microplaned/grated

zest of 6 Lemons

2 cups Heinz Ketchup

4 cups Hellman’s Mayonnaise

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

black pepper

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together and season with salt.