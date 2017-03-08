Lunchbreak: Chicken tikka, prepared by Marigold Maison chef Sunil Kumar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Sunil Kumar

Marigold Maison

900 Milwaukee Avenue

Lincolnshire

(847) 940-0200

www.marigoldmaison.com

Chicken Tikka

Ingredients:

2 pound chicken tender, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup olive oil

1 Tbs fresh lemon juice

1 Tbs chopped ginger

1 Tbs chopped garlic

2 tsp Kosher salt

2 tsp paprika powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander seeds, toasted and ground

1 tsp cumin seeds toasted and ground

wooden skewers

lime wedges, cilantro and red onions for garnish

Marinade

To prepare the marinade, place all the ingredients except chicken in a bowl and mix with a whisk. Add chicken and mix with hands to coat. If possible, marinate the chicken in this mixture for 4 hours in the refrigerator.

Directions:

Soak skewers in water for 20 minutes, while skewers are soaking, bring the marinated chicken room temperature. Heat stovetop to medium-high heat, lightly oil grill pan. Divide chicken among skewers about 5 to 6 cubes per skewer, leaving an 1/2 inch space between cubes. Place the skewers on grill pan, cook 4 to 5 minutes each side of the skewer, or until chicken is fully cooked. Transfer cooked skewers to large plate. Remove chicken from skewers and garnish with cilantro and sliced onion and lime wedges