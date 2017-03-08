× Journalist sues CPD over Laquan McDonald investigation records

CHICAGO — The first journalist to investigate the killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by a Chicago police officer is now suing the Chicago Police Department.

Journalist Jamie Kalven says the CPD has refused to release records of the city Inspector General’s investigation of an alleged cover-up of the McDonald killing.

The Inspector General’s probe found that at least 11 officers and supervisors committed misconduct and points to a code of silence. The lawsuit alleges that the code of silence is “the machinery of institutional denial that has allowed police abuse of members of the public to go unchecked.”

The Chicasgo Police Department denied Kalven’s request for records of the investigation, saying those records are exempt under the Freedom of Information Act.