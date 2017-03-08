Illinois Holocaust Museum honors humanitarian awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education center is hosting its humanitarian awards dinner tonight.

Former First Lady Laura Bush is the keynote speaker and it’s the museums largest fundraiser.

Laura Bush took the stage with billionaire and potential gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker ahead of the dinner and the rise of anti-Semitism was front and center in the conversation.

Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center honored doctor Richard Chaifetz and E. Scott Santi with the humanitarian award for their support and generosity to the community.

More than 2,000 business, civic and community leaders will pay tribute to them and to local Holocaust survivors.

Tonight’s event comes weeks after Jewish centers, cemeteries and schools across the country have been targeted by vandalism and bomb threats, including a Jewish school in Chicago yesterday. A former Chicago reporter was also arrested for making a number of threats by the FBI. Still the Jewish community and those speaking at the event feel more needs to be done.

Funds raised from the event will be used to support the educational mission of the museum.