Illinois couple’s wedding photos blow 50 miles away to Indiana

HAZELTON, Ind. -- Wedding photos belonging to a couple from Crossville, Ill., blew all the way to Hazleton, Ind. -- that's about 50 miles away.

A farmer found the photos, wedding invitations and the bride's garter in a field this weekend. Everything was in a bag, so it remains intact.

Thanks to social media, the farmer's neighbor found the couple.

"And then I had tons of friends messaging me and it didn't take, maybe within an hour and a half and we found who the people were," said Tracy Vinson. "I was like in tears too and I hadn't even met these people yet!

But she's going to meet them soon.

Charlie and Kim Jacobs plan to meet her this week to collect their belongings.