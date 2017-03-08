Drew Peterson moved because he was ‘threat to safety and security of the department’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We now know why convicted killer Drew Peterson was moved from a downstate prison to a federal lockup in Indiana.

The state Dept of Corrections says a move was requested because Peterson was labeled as a "threat to safety and security of the department".

Peterson was behind bars for killing his third wife when he was convicted of plotting to murder the prosecutor who put him there.

The Dept of Corrections says Peterson needs to be continually monitored through his mail and telephone actions.

Peterson is serving time for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, as well as the murder plot of the prosecutor.