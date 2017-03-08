× Chicago area high winds/wind damage reports Wednesday afternoon

High wind reports…

68 mph at Lockport

63 mph at Gary, IN airport

62 MPH at Midway Airport

62 mph at DuPage Airport in West Chicago

55 mph at O’Hare – highest March wind at that location since 84 mph thunderstorm gust in 1991

Trees have been downed across the area, included on cars and buildings as well as over power lines creating spotty outages. Randolph Street has been closed next to the Loop in downtown Chicago due to falling glass.