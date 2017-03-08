Chicago area high winds/wind damage reports Wednesday afternoon
High wind reports…
68 mph at Lockport
63 mph at Gary, IN airport
62 MPH at Midway Airport
62 mph at DuPage Airport in West Chicago
55 mph at O’Hare – highest March wind at that location since 84 mph thunderstorm gust in 1991
Trees have been downed across the area, included on cars and buildings as well as over power lines creating spotty outages. Randolph Street has been closed next to the Loop in downtown Chicago due to falling glass.