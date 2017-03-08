× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Orlando

* The Bulls won both previous meetings with Orlando this season, 112-80 at home in November and 100-92 in Orlando in January. They held the Magic to a combined 40.0 percent shooting in the two wins.

* Chicago fell a game under .500 (31-32) with Monday’s 109-95 loss at Detroit. The Bulls have finished .500 or better in eight consecutive seasons since going 33-49 in the 2007-08 campaign.

* The Magic blew fourth-quarter leads in losses to both the Wizards on Sunday and the Knicks Monday. They have eight losses this season in games they led entering the fourth quarter, tied for third most in the NBA.

* Elfrid Payton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Monday’s game, his fourth career triple-double. That’s the most triple-doubles in franchise history, surpassing Hedo Turkoglu’s three.

* Making his first two starts since early January, Bismack Biyombo has averaged 12.0 points and 14.5 rebounds over his last two games, with a pair of double-doubles.

* Jimmy Butler is on pace to become just the third different Bulls player all-time to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in a season. Michael Jordan did it in eight seasons, and Scottie Pippen four times.