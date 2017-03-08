Breaking down the Bears’ free agent options for 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - 'Twas the night before free agency and everything for Ryan Pace is on the table.

A quarterback, wide receiver, maybe a defensive back - the general manager will try to get quality players to each if he's able.

With a lot of money under the cap to spend, Pace figures to be a busy man when NFL free agency beings at 3 PM on Thursday afternoon.

It leaves a number of options for a number of positions on the team that won just three games in the 2016 season. Needless to say, Pace needs to have a few good days.

Before the new league year starts on Thursday, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed the teams options at a number of positions on Wednesday's Sports Feed.

To watch their selections, click on the video above.