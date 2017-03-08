‘Day Without A Woman’ marked across Chicago area and globe today

CHICAGO — Some women across the Chicago area and the world are marking “A Day Without a Woman” on Wednesday.

In the Chicago area, women are being urged to take the day off work, wear red, and avoid shopping at businesses that aren’t owned by women or minorities.

There’s also an all-day women’s conference at 1871 in the Merchandise Mart.

There’ll also be a rally at the Thomson Center at 6 p.m.

A letter to families from Chicago Public Schools urged families to send their children to school where women’s issues and history will be emphasized.

This year’s theme is #BeBoldForChange, and calls for a more inclusive world.

President Donald Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning, “I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.”