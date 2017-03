Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRINGTON, Ill. -- Two people were injured in a fiery crash in Barrington.

A semi and pick-up truck crashed on Northwest Highway at Hart Road.

Fire officials say the semi was carrying an oil-based chemical which contributed to the fire.

Crews from multiple fire departments put out the flames in 20 minutes.

The two people were in the pick-up truck and were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.