2 cars from Berwyn’s famous ‘Spindle’ for sale on eBay

BERWYN, Ill. -- You have the chance to own a piece of Berwyn history.

Two of the cars from the famous 50-foot "Spindle" are up for sale on eBay.

The Berwyn Arts Council has been in possession of the 1967 Volkswagen Beetle and 1976 BMW after the sculpture was taken down by the owners of the Cermak Plaza shopping center in 2008.

The council can't afford to store the cars anymore, so they put them on eBay.

The cars do not have engines or seats and are each missing a window or two. Each has a 26 inch hole in the roof and the floor where the "Spindle" passed through.

Both cars are being sold as a set and will not be separated.

The bid is currently at $1600, still well shy of the $5,000 minimum the seller is willing to accept.