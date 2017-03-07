WGN Morning News to host live St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Friday March 17

WGN Morning News throws its annual St. Patrick’s Day party ON St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17 from 6am-10am. Join Ana Belaval, Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards and, in what’s become a very special tradition, the “Lord of the Limerick” (Mike Toomey). Watch at home or join the fun at Bourbon Street, 3359 West 115th Street in Merrionette Park.

There will be a FREE Breakfast Buffet from 6:30- 9:30am as well as green beer and other specials.

Here are a few of the fun festivities: South Side St. Pats Queen, marching band from Brother Rice/McAuley, Mother McAuley a cappella choir, St. Pat’s photo booth, go carts, face painters, Mr. Smarty Pants – balloons, jugglers, Chicago White Sox, Mr. Bubbles, the Jesse White Tumblers, The Reaper, Irish Dancers, and of course… Bag Pipers!

This year’s party is sponsored by Mancari’s of Oak Lawn and The U.S. Open Golf Championship – coming to Erin Hills in Wisconsin, June 12 through the 18th. Go to usga.org for more info. Special thanks to 155 Bourbon Street for their amazing venue.

