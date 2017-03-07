× Storms racing through area- Warnings and storm advisories remain in effect for southern and Indiana portions of the Chicago Metro area

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect until 200 am for portions of Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee and Livingston counties.

Gusty thunderstorms with winds to 55 mph may occur until about 2:30 am in portions pf Benton, Newton, Porter, Lake and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

NZ001-002-010-011-019-070830- Porter IN-Newton IN-Jasper IN-Lake IN-Benton IN- 149 AM CST TUE MAR 7 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BENTON...NEWTON...PORTER...LAKE AND JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CST... At 148 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Whiting to near Lowell to Claytonville. Movement was east at 60 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Gary, East Chicago, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Lake Dalecarlia around 155 AM CST. Hebron, Lakes Of The Four Seasons and Winfield around 200 AM CST. Freeland Park, Boone Grove, Dunnington and Talbot around 205 AM CST. Valparaiso, Malden, Lincoln Hills, Raub, Kouts and Boswell around 210 AM CST. Fowler, Town Of Pines, Beverly Shores and Kvpz around 215 AM CST. Lochiel, Barce, Wadena and Atkinson around 220 AM CST. Remington around 225 AM CST. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 261.