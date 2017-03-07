× Storms intensifying- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Livingston, LaSalle, Lee and DeKalb counties until 1:00am

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois... La Salle County in north central Illinois... Southeastern Lee County in north central Illinois... Southern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... * Until 100 AM CST * At 1206 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Amboy to near Hennepin to near Tremont, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Peru, Oglesby, La Salle, Paw Paw and Tonica around 1220 AM CST. Shabbona, Utica and North Utica around 1225 AM CST. Waterman and Naplate around 1230 AM CST. Ottawa, Marseilles and Hinckley around 1235 AM CST. Serena and Gridley around 1240 AM CST. Sheridan and Flanagan around 1245 AM CST. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 41 and 89. I-80 between mile markers 73 and 102. I-88 between mile markers 99 and 100. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing damaging winds. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!