× Storms also affecting far south portions of the metro area-severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Livingston, Ford, Iroquois and Kankakee counties until 1:25am

he National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Ford County in east central Illinois... Iroquois County in east central Illinois... * Until 200 AM CST * At 108 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Cullom to 6 miles north of Mansfield, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Herscher around 115 AM CST. Bourbonnais and Chebanse around 125 AM CST. Kankakee, Bradley, Paxton, St. Anne and Aroma Park around 130 AM CST. Momence and Hopkins Park around 135 AM CST. Grant Park and Cissna Park around 140 AM CST. Claytonville around 145 AM CST. Milford around 150 AM CST. Stockland around 155 AM CST. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 258 and 316. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows.