Storm reports starting to come in
Severe thunderstorms are moving through the Chicago area…
The latest storm reports just into the WGN Chicago Weather Center
Libertyville- wind gusts to 55 mph at 1:05 am near Route21 and Winchester
Power outages being reported in several areas including Plano, Yorkville, Wadsworth WI
Wonder Lake 1 inch hail 1:00 am
Kenosha WI wind gusts to 59 mph at 12:59 am
Pontiac wind gust to 59 mph 12:55 am
Sugar Grove wind gust to 56 mph at 12:54 am
Peru IL wind gust 53 mph at 12:25 AM
DeKalb Nickel size hail at 12:41 AM
Somonauk wind gusts to 62 mph at 12: 40 am
Sycamore 1 inch hail at 12:41 am also wind damage with 3 to 4-inch diameter trees blow down near Routes 23 and 64
