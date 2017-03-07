× Storm reports starting to come in

Severe thunderstorms are moving through the Chicago area…

The latest storm reports just into the WGN Chicago Weather Center

Libertyville- wind gusts to 55 mph at 1:05 am near Route21 and Winchester

Power outages being reported in several areas including Plano, Yorkville, Wadsworth WI

Wonder Lake 1 inch hail 1:00 am

Kenosha WI wind gusts to 59 mph at 12:59 am

Pontiac wind gust to 59 mph 12:55 am

Sugar Grove wind gust to 56 mph at 12:54 am

Peru IL wind gust 53 mph at 12:25 AM

DeKalb Nickel size hail at 12:41 AM

Somonauk wind gusts to 62 mph at 12: 40 am

Sycamore 1 inch hail at 12:41 am also wind damage with 3 to 4-inch diameter trees blow down near Routes 23 and 64

Sy