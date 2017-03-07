× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for southeast Wisconsin including portions of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties until 1:15am

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Milwaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin... Eastern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin... Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin... Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until 115 AM CST * At 1227 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Merton to near Hebron, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie, Cudahy, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Pewaukee and Brown Deer.