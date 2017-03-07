× Overnight storms cause some damage across Chicago area

CHICAGO — Some intense moments overnight as another round of weird spring weather brings high winds and storms across Illinois and the Midwest.

In west suburban Oak Lawn, downed power lines sparked a fire a business in the 5600 block of West 87th Street.

The lines were touching secondary lines. ComEd had to cut all power before firefighters could make entry to the building.

ComEd power outages reported:

Cook County: 700

Kendall: 4,017

DuPage: 891

Kane: 1,078

McHenry: 317