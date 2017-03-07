× New severe thunderstorm warning for greater Chicago Metro area including all of Cook County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Livingston County in central Illinois... Will County in northeastern Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Kane County in northeastern Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 145 AM CST * At 1242 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sycamore to near Newark to near Flanagan, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Maple Park, Newark and Virgil around 1245 AM CST. Yorkville, Plano and Lily Lake around 1250 AM CST. Elgin and Oswego around 1255 AM CST. Aurora, Naperville, West Dundee and Odell around 100 AM CST. Hoffman Estates, Romeoville, Dwight, and Inverness around 105 AM CST. Bolingbrook, Palatine, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Glen Ellyn, Lisle, Woodridge, Darien and Gardner around 110 AM CST. Cicero, Westchester, Forest Park and River Forest around 120 AM CST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows.