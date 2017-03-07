Mike Glennon, NU Basketball and the Cubs were part of Tuesday’s Chicago Sports Exchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The bell rung towards the end of Sports Feed on Tuesday afternoon to open up trading on CLTV.

Once again Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman stepped into the "Chicago Sports Exchange" to judge certain commodities in the Windy City sports landscape.

We're the guys buying or selling the Bears' future of Mike Glennon as the 2017 quarterback? How about Northwestern becoming the "Duke of the Midwest" for basketball? How about the Cubs dealing with some new MLB rules when it comes to a team tradition?

Jarrett and Josh buy or sell on Tuesday's show and you can watch that in the video above.