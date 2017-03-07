Lunchbreak: Lamb sirloin with pommes boulangere, prepared by Rob Levitt and details about the Good Food Festival and Conference

Rob Levitt

Local Foods/Butcher and Larder

1427 W. Willow

Chicago

(312) 432-6575

localfoods.com

Event:

Good Food Festival and Conference

March 16-18

UIC Forum

725 West Roosevelt Road

Chicago

For tickets and more information:

www.goodfoodfestivals.com/

Lamb Sirloin with Pommes Boulangère

Ingredients:

1 Lamb Sirloin

1 pound Yukon Gold Potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/4″ thick (a Japanese mandolin works best here)

1 yellow onion, sliced thin

1 Tbs chopped fresh rosemary

1 Tbs chopped fresh thyme

salt and pepper

1.5 cup lamb stock (beef, pork or dark chicken stock will work just as well)

4 Tbs butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 F. Bring the stock to a boil, remove from heat and reserve. Score a crosshatch into the fat on the sirloin and season liberally all over with salt and pepper. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. When butter is foamy, add the lamb fat side down, and sear gently until the fat is light golden brown. Remove from the pan and let rest on a plate. Add the onions and herbs to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are softened and beginning to brown. Butter a small, shallow casserole or baking dish. Add a layer of sliced potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Add a layer of onions, and repeat potatoes, salt & pepper, onions until everything is in the baking dish., but the top layer is potato. Pour the stock over the potatoes and place the seared lamb on top. Roast until the lamb is cooked to 130 F internal and the potatoes are cooked through and tender, about 30-45 minutes. If the lamb finishes before the potatoes, it is ok – just remove the lamb to rest and continue baking until potatoes are fork tender.