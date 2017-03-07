Lindsey catching his breath before Northwestern’s Big Dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Wildcats are in the nation's capitol, still a couple of days away from their first game in the Big Ten Tournament.

But they're resting a little easier these days after finishing 10-8 in the conference and compiling a school-record 21 wins over the course of the regular season.

That should be enough to get them into their first NCAA tournament ever.

Northwestern begins Big Ten tournament play on Thursday night against either Ohio State or Rutgers.

They should be getting a little better day by day because that's what their former leading scorer, Scottie Lindsey, is doing.

Lindsey is on the rebound from a case of mono that put him out of commission for a pivotal four-game stretch at the beginning of February.

It shouldn't be long until he's back at full speed and that's great news for the Cats.