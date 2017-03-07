IHOP giving away free pancakes today for National Pancake Day

CHICAGO — In honor of National Pancake Day, IHOP is offering free stacks of flapjacks to support a good cause.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, participating International House of Pancakes restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes. Select locations are offering extended hours until 10 p.m.

In return, the restaurant chain is asking customers to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, or other local charities. IHOP has a goal of raising $3.5 million for children battling critical illinesses.

IHOP has raised more than $24 million for charity since it began giving away pancakes in 2006.

To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit: www.ihoppancakeday.com