HGTV planning Chicago 'Flip or Flop' spinoff

CHICAGO — HGTV is expanding its “Flip or Flop” franchise to five different cities, including Chicago.

The spinoff show “Chicago Flippers” features the husband-wife team Mark and Liz Perez, who tackle distressed Chicago-area homes that other flippers might think are too risky to take on. The couple has recorded one episode so far, and you can watch it on HGTV’s website.

According to The Orange County Register, other “Flip or Flop” spinoffs are planned for Las Vegas, Atlanta, Texas and Nashville.

The OC Register reports that HGTV is in production for its seventh season of the original “Flip or Flop,” which features Orange County, Calif., couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa. The couple recently announced that they are divorcing, but HGTV says the divorce did not spark the spinoffs.

“HGTV has been developing the Flip or Flop franchise for more than a year,” the television company tells the OC Register.