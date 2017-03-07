Expectant mom on story behind her viral ‘April the Giraffe’ impression video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erin Dietrich in South Carolina is 39 weeks pregnant and is due any day now.

After putting her three children to bed one night, Erin and her husband decided to have a little fun and make a web video spoofing the internet sensation, "April the Giraffe."

The eight minute Facebook Live video they created has nearly 27 million page views and has been shared over 426,000 times.

She says they did not expect the response they have received from the video.

