Emanuel calls Rauner ‘Emperor who wears no clothes’

They were once close friends, but tonight the gloves have come off.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Gov. Bruce Rauner have been slugging it out over funding for Chicago Public Schools.

Today, Emanuel called the governor “the emperor who wears no clothes.” He also called on the governor to “do your job” and bring the state a balanced budget.

A spokesman for the governor fired back at the mayor saying “sounds like someone has a Napoleon Complex.”

When it comes to public schools, teacher pensions and state politics, emotions have been running high. So has the rhetoric as state lawmakers work on their grand bargain after three years.

The mayor also mocked the governor’s latest school funding proposal that calls for the city to use 215 million dollars in TIF money, discretionary tax increment financing, to bridge the gap at CPS. He’s already dipped into that money to avoid a teacher’s strike.