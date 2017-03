Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONWAY, Ark. -- A college student who was pulled over by police did something unusual to pass a sobriety test.

Police dashcam video shows Blayk Puckett being stopped by police for a broken brake light.

The officer started to perform a sobriety test.

Puckett is also a magician and quickly showed the officer he was not impaired by juggling three bowling pins.

Other officers stopped to see the show.

They let Blayk go with a warning to get his brake light fixed.