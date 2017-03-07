× Cubs announce the 20 fans who will give World Series title rings to players and coaches

CHICAGO – It’s a piece of jewelry that generations of Cubs’ players have dreamed of one day receiving.

From Banks to Santo to Sandberg, players had hoped to someday get a World Series championship ring, only to be left with an empty finger after a century of baseball void of a championship.

Finally, a group of Chicago Cubs will get the chance to land this hardware after the team’s World Series championship last fall – and a group of fans will be lucky enough to give it to them.

On Tuesday the Cubs announce the 20 fans who will present the championship rings to the players and coaches at the Cubs’ game on Wednesday, April 12th at Wrigley Field.

They are:

This group was chosen from over 1,500 applicants who submitted a video through Twitter to earn the shot to give out the rings to the Cubs.

The 20 fans chosen to give out the rings will receive transportation to the game along with tickets to the game while also sporting a team jersey & cap. They will also be some of the first to get a glimpse of the championship rings before they are handed out to the fans.