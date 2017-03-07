Case of mumps suspected at CPS elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – One case of mumps is suspected at school on the North Side of Chicago.

The case at Peirce Elementary School has not been confirmed but CPS put out a statement saying:

"CPS is supporting the Chicago Department of Public Health as it investigates a potential case of mumps. A diagnosis has not been confirmed, and we will work with the Department of Public Health to institute any necessary precautionary measures."

This comes on the day the Lake County Health Department declared a mumps outbreak after Barrington High School reported three cases.

The health department is working with the Illinois Dept of Public Health to provide a free clinic that will offer the MMR vaccine: measles, mumps and rubella. That vaccine is typically given to children under 5-years-old.

There’s also another case of mumps in the village of Barrington and two new cases in Lake Zurich and Libertyville.

Symptoms of mumps are fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite plus swollen glands and swelling or pain close to the jaw or on both sides of the face.