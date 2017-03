× Bomb threat made at Chicago Jewish Day School, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police have confirmed a bomb threat was made at a Jewish school this morning.

Police were called to the Chicago Jewish Day School, located at 5959 N Sheridan Rd, around 9:10 a.m. after a call of a bomb threat was made.

The school has evacuated all students.

Police remain on the scene.

Sheridan is closed between Hollywood and Granville due to police activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.